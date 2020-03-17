(WAND) - University of Illinois System announced there will be no commencement ceremonies in May.
This includes their campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield due to COVID-19 pandemic.
A news release said diplomas will be mailed. They said they are exploring possible alternatives, such as rescheduling or hosting virtual events to honor the class of 2020.
"This was an outcome we had hoped to avoid. Commencements reflect the very core of our mission and provide a richly deserved celebration for both our graduates and the proud parents, family, friends, faculty and staff who supported them along the way. Every year, ceremonies across the U of I System draw anywhere from a few hundred people at school- and college-based commencements to more than 20,000 at Urbana’s university-wide event," the release said.
The university said they are proud of the Class of 2020 and they will find ways to honor their achievements.