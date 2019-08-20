CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is now a 100 percent smoke and tobacco free campus.
This is an updated policy that builds upon the smoke-free policy implemented in 2014. That banned the use of smoke-producing tobacco products on campus.
Now, all forms of tobacco, including chewing tobacco, snuff, and dissolvable forms like orbs and strips are banned.
Vapes like e-cigarettes and Juuls were already banned.
Chancellor Robert Jones said, “We are updating this policy to strengthen our Illinois commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles,” Jones said. “I ask everyone to respect our new policy to create a healthy environment for our entire university community.”
The updated policy applies to students, faculty members, staff, contracted employees, and visitors. It includes all campus-owned property, including outdoor locations and vehicles parked on campus.
University police will start enforcing the ban Aug. 26 during the first week of classes.
The first ticket will be a warning. A second ticket will be $25, a third is $50 and any subsequent tickets will be $100.