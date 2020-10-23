CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WAND)- The University of Illinois Community Credit Union recently participated in the statewide credit union initiative and second annual CU Kind Day.
On Oct 12, UICCU staff members spent the day dedicated to paying it forward to others and giving back to the community by paying for unsuspecting customers groceries and picking up people's tabs at surrounding restaurants and businesses.
"CU Kind Day is one of the many opportunities for us to do more good," said UICCU President/CEO Chris Harlan. "One of the cornerstones of the credit union culture is empowering staff to give back to their local community. Now more than ever, we need to find ways to lift each other up and spread kindness. CU Kind Day allowed us to do all of that plus so much more."
UICCU was also able to donate to other organizations such as Monticello School District, the Urbana Fire Department and Salt & Light.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.