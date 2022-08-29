CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - According to the Champaign Police Department, around 12:55 p.m. on Sunday, a University of Illinois female student was robbed on the intersection of Wright Street and Healey Street by three men. They were able to take her purse, wallet, along with her identification. Now, with classes starting to begin and more coming on campus, here's what the university police are doing to ensure that safety.
"We've been doing a lot over the past few years. We increased our investment in community safety resources. We've hired seven new police officers in preparation for this agreement we have with the City of Champaign to take over a portion of campus town on October 1st. We've increased security cameras and license plate readers in the Green Street Corridor," said Patrick Wade, Public Information Officer at the U of I.
UIPD says these additions have already helped solve various acts of crime in the area. While students say this is a pretty safe campus, night time is a different story.
"I feel like we do a relatively good job, but I do know when it comes to night life there's a bit more crime I feel like on campus," said Hana Park, junior at U of I.
"I usually feel pretty safe. Just at night sometimes you get emails and its like a shooting or someone was harassed or something and it kinda scares you," Jnicka Hyppolite, junior at U of I.
The police department urges students to remain aware while walking at night. Including tips like no headphones, minimal cell phone usage and always being with a friend. If using any extra defensive devices, be sure to now when and where to use it.
"A stun gun, pepper spray, a concealed carry firearm, it is really important to understand the laws that affect the use of those devices," said Wade.
Students have also noticed a lot of these crimes happen on the outside of campus.
"Most of the time it stays outside of our community, so we're pretty sheltered from it," said Park.
"I don't expect it to happen here but you have to think about how it's not just the campus area, there are other people," said Hyppolite.
UIPD says remembering these tips will protect you in the long run.
"These are things that are going to be important throughout your lifetime to protect yourself," said Wade.
