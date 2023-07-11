(WAND) - The University of Illinois Police Department has been recognized as the top department in the state for responding to mental health-related emergencies.
At the annual Crisis Intervention Team conference in June, the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board presented U of I Police Chief Alice Cary with the 2023 award for CIT Department of the Year.
REACH brings Crisis Responders and Police Officers patrolling together as a single unit.
UIPD also deploys Therapy K9s on patrol and during outreach events.
“CIT is at the core of the REACH model,” Cary said. “The REACH team takes it one step further, where CIT training forms the basis for how police officers respond to mental health emergencies, and social work professionals provide assessments and follow-up connections to resources.”
“To be recognized by ILETSB’s CIT group speaks to the professionalism of our officers and crisis responders and their commitment to being the best at what they do,” Cary said. “We’re of course honored, and the award is a milestone that lets us know we’re on the right track to enhancing the safety and wellness of our students and community members.”
