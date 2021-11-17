SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– The University of Illinois Springfield Center for State Policy and Leadership and the Community Health Roundtable are partnering to host a free virtual public webinar, “Overcoming Misinformation during the COVID-19 Pandemic: Mainstream and Social Media, Public Health, and Outreach to the General Public and Disadvantaged Populations.”
The webinar is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 19 at 12 p.m., and will be hosted via Zoom.
The discussion will focus on topics like; the roles of public health officials, mainstream and social media, and efforts to counter misinformation throughout the population.
Panelists include Gail O'Neil, director of the Sangamon County Department of Public Health; Randy Eccles, general manager of NPR Illinois; Katrine Wallace, epidemiologist and adjunct assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Public Health; and Matt Yarnell, the director of the Office of Community Initiatives at the SIU School of Medicine.
Hosting the webinar will be Dr. David Steward, chair of the Community Health Roundtable, and the discussion will be moderated by Molly Lamb, executive director of the UIS Center of State Policy and Leadership.
To attend the event, you can register online and a Zoom link will be emailed to you.
For more information, contact Molly Lamb at 217-206-8622 or mehle01s@uis.edu.
