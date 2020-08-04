SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -Coordinator of Internships at the University of Illinois Springfield, Robert Weis, said internships provide students with valuable experience before they enter into the real world.
"They're a real opportunity to test out a particular degree and a particular kind of field," Weis said. "It's also a terrific opportunity to make connections with employers."
According to Weis, many students are required to complete an internship before graduation.
"I'd say about 30 to 40 percent of our programs have some kind of requirement for some kind of internship," Weis said. "Although all of them have a requirement for some kind of engaged learning experience."
Although it's a requirement for many students, Weis said completing the program can be difficult for them when they are working for free.
"So many of our students rely on some type of income to survive," Weis said. "To have to do some kind of experience that doesn't have some kind of compensation can be really problematic to a lot of students in the Springfield area."
Tammy Craig, director of the Office of Engaged Learning, said UIS was awarded a grant that will help increase the number of paid internship opportunities available for students.
"We were awarded approximately $45,000," Craig said. "The max amount you can receive is $50,000."
This grant will provide matching funds for nearly 40 paid internships. Students will receive $12 an hour for their work. They are allowed to work 100 to 300 hours over the course of the semester.
"It creates more opportunities for our students to get a paid internship," Weis said. "In today's climate, that's what we need."
Because of the pandemic, university officials said they believe many internships will become remote.
"So many students wouldn't be able to participate in an internship because they already have a job they depend on," Craig said. "Even if it can't be a paid internship, we need to think about how we can provide a remote type of internship where traditionally, students who wouldn't be able to quit their jobs could participate through a remote experience."
According to Weis, learning based on real-world experience will continue to be a top priority for the university.
The grant will provide funding through August 2021. For more information, visit uis.edu/ipl/internships/grant/.
