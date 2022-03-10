SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WAND) - Going green at the University of Illinois Springfield, their newest Cannabis certification program is officially underway.
Green Flower has put the classes together for students with 4 specialized programs to choose for: Cannabis Healthcare and Medicine, Cannabis Law and Policy, The Business of Cannabis, and Cannabis Agriculture and Horticulture. Click here for an in-depth explanation on those programs.
Green Flower says since its legalization in January of 2021, a total of 1.9 billion dollars in Cannabis sales have come to the state of Illinois. Their VP of Higher Education, Daniel Kalef, says now is the time for UIS students to take advantage of a potential new career track saying, "Cannabis is, for the third year running, the fastest growing job market in the country." Kaalef tells WAND, "At the end of '21, there were 430,000 people working in legal Cannabis business in this country. It is expected to exceed 500,000 at the end of this year which creates tremendous opportunity."
As it continues to grow, there is more and more demand and more opportunities for job placements within the Cannabis industry. Kalef say the industry is lacking people who have the educational knowledge behind Cannabis saying, "We hear from employers that they are having a difficult time hiring people who really understand or know anything about the industry."
The programs at UIS are 6 months and online. Students are able to complete the coursework at anytime throughout the week with no set class times.
You have until Friday, March 11th, to register for the online classes at UIS. Click here for more information on registering.
