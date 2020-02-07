SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Chancellor of the University of Illinois Springfield has announced her retirement.
Susan Koch has served as chancellor since 2011.
Koch will officially retire as chancellor of UIS and vice president of the University of Illinois System on June 30.
She is the longest serving chancellor of the U of I System.
"The past nine years have been among the most fulfilling of my career, and it has been a privilege to work with so many outstanding faculty, staff and students," Koch said. "I love the university and the community my husband Dennis and I have called home for nearly a decade, and I am so proud of everything this young university has achieved."