SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –The University of Illinois Springfield is now offering its students an opportunity to enroll in new degrees and minors with the recent addition of three new schools.
The three new schools include the School of Education, the School of Public Management and Policy, and the School of Politics and International Affairs.
The School of Education is the combination of the former educational leadership and teachers' education departments. Its primary goal is to prepare teachers, administrators, researchers, and scholars to serve, advocate, and engage with social justice and anti-racist principles.
In addition to the School of Education, new online and on-ground secondary education bachelor's degrees in English, history, and mathematics will be offered, providing students with a faster pathway to becoming P-12 teachers.
Bringing together the public administration programs and human services programs, the School of Public Management and Policy will prepare well-rounded leaders ready to tackle important issues in the community.
The School of Public Management and Policy will also feature a new Master of Public Policy (MPP) degree, which will be offered in the Spring of 2022; students will be able to take the course online, blended, and on-ground formats.
An MPP degree teaches students to use economics to analyze and improve public policy, understand policy development, and engage stakeholders to affect change.
The degree will also prepare students for leadership, advocacy, public policy analysis, design, and evaluation roles in government and the nonprofit and private sectors.
The School's Master of Human Services program also adds a new online graduate concentration in Nursing Home/Long-Term Care Administration.
The third School being added to the University is the School of Politics, and International Affairs, which combines political science, global studies, and public policy bachelor's degrees; and will provide students with an elevated learning experience from coalescing these fields of study.
The new School gives UIS students more opportunities to get involved in the downtown Springfield community, conduct research in a public policy laboratory, hold applied workshops on politics and public policy, and eventually take graduate-level classes downtown.
The College of Liberal Arts and Science also expands its Visual Arts program by adding art history and art therapy minors, giving students additional opportunities to explore their primary degree program.
"These exciting changes will allow UIS students to be better prepared for future employment opportunities, career advancement and engage in activities focusing on research, civic engagement and community sustainability with faculty who are at the top of their fields," said Vickie Cook, Ph.D., acting UIS associate provost of enrollment management.
