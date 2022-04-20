SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Springfield faculty union voted Wednesday to authorize a strike.
The University of Illinois Springfield United Faculty union (UISUF, IFT Local 4100) said the vote was overwhelming. They said they plan to strike if the school's administration "does not make significant movement soon towards reaching a fair agreement with faculty."
Bargaining has been happening for more than a year. The last contract expired in August 2021.
Following the vote, the union said it will file an intent-to-strike notice with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board on Thursday. The strike could then occur as soon as May 2.
WAND News has reached out to UIS for comment.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.