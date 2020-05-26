SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Springfield is holding it's popular summer star parties online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Astronomy-Physics Program will broadcast a star party live on Zoom from 8 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 30.
UIS Associate Professor of Astronomy/Physics John Martin will give tips on finding Venus, the Big Dipper, and other bright stars and constellations and answer astronomy questions submitted live.
The link for the Zoom call will be posted HERE.
The event will be capped at 300 participants.
Three other in-person star parties are planned this summer from 8:30-10:30 p.m. June 27, July 25, and Aug. 11 at Lincoln Memorial Garden.
