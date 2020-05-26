Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.