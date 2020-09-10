SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Springfield's Office of Continuing Professional Education is hosting a free webinar series on "Supporting your Student: A Parent's Guide to Remote Learning."
Three sessions will be held on Sept. 14, Sept. 28, and Oct. 12 will be offered via Zoom.
UIS Executive Director of Online Professional and Engaged Learning Vickie Cook said, "We are faced with an unprecedented time in education. Terms like eLearning, online education, synchronous and asynchronous are now part of our household lexicons. But what does it all mean, and - more importantly - how can this help your student succeed? Those are questions we hope to help parents answer through this series."
The first webinar will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 14 and will focus on "Introducing Parents to Online and Remote Learning."
The second webinar will be from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 28 and will focus on "Partnering with teachers for your student's success."
The third and final session will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 12 and will focus on "Finding support when you need it."
Parents can register for the free webinars by clicking HERE. Registration is free, but required and limited to 295 participants.
