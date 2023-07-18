SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — When a case of child abuse happens in Illinois, there are a lot parties involved. Police, medical professionals, the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), victim advocates, and investigators are often all involved, but can't always communicate with each other on the scene.
The University of Illinois Springfield hosted a child abuse investigation simulation, where these responders could gather to discuss the processes they follow, and how they can help each other.
"In the field I must rely on my DCFS and law enforcement partners to gather that information for me," said Kendra Hansel, an Assistant State's Attorney in Sangamon County. "This type of investigation and this type of program allows me to provide DCFS, law enforcement, and medical in a space where I can tell them what I need and they can provide that back."
At the training, members of different agencies were partnered together to enter a simulated home environment where an actor was playing a young adult who was involved in a child abuse investigation. The participants shared how they would conduct their individual investigations and worked with their partners to gather all of the relevant facts.
"Everybody has an essential component to an investigation," said Amy Wheeler, the training Director for the Alliance for Experiential Problem-based learning at UIS. "It's not just solely on DCFS, or an investigator, or the police. Sometimes these cases are very complex, and making sure that people understand what their roles are in their team members roles are helps gather better evidence."
Hansel said when groups are able to communicate effectively, the success rates of cases is higher.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.