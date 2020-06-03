SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois at Springfield has named an interim chancellor.
Karen Whitney will take over on June 8 pending approval by the Board of Trustees.
Whitney is the president emerita of Clarion University in Pennsylvania and recently served as interim chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
She takes over from Chancellor Susan J. Koch, who has announced plans to retire from UIS effective June 30.
“I’m thrilled and honored to come to Springfield to lead a university at this incredible moment in time,” Whitney said. “I am drawn to the mission and vision of the institution, the way UIS has positioned itself to be the capital city’s university with an emphasis on leadership development – that is, I think, an extremely import role in American society today.”
A nationwide search for a permanent chancellor is expected to begin later this year. Whitney’s appointment is for one year or until a permanent chancellor is named.
