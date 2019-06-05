SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A University of Illinois Springfield baseball player is going to the majors!
The San Diego Padres drafted pitcher Andrew Dean Wednesday. He is the first player in school history to be drafted to a Major League Baseball franchise.
Dean had a successful career at UIS, setting an all-time program single-season record with 10 wins – a mark that also led the Great Lakes Valley Conference – and went 12-0 this last season. He struck out 118 batters.
Dean ranks tenth in the entire country for total strikeouts. He was GLVC Pitcher of the Week once during the 2018 season.
