SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Local political experts said what happened Wednesday in the U.S. Capitol was something never seen in the history of the country.
"Stunning" is how Dr. Kent Redfield described the riot. He said there are two ways history will look back that moment.
The Springfield professor said the American people can learn from it or make the riot a new norm. Redfield pointed out how it is important to accept the rule of the election. He described how a mob showed up to the US Capitol as disturbing.
"If we learn from this we can become stronger," Dr. Redfield said. "But if this becomes more of the norm, it really does put democracy at risk."
Redfield said if people do not accept the outcomes of an election, democratic institutions become fragile. He said the US Capitol breaching is wrong. He said political institutions need to figure out how to prevent another fiasco happening again.
