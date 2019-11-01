SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois Springfield students collected 15,779 pounds of food to help fight hunger on Halloween night.
More than 200 students participated.
14,779 pounds of the food collected will be donated to Central Illinois Foodbank. 1,000 pounds will go to the on campus UIS Cares Food Pantry.
The students went door-to-door in Springfield neighborhoods collecting canned goods and other non-perishable food items.
They went out the week before and put up door hangers explaining the project and letting people know they would be collecting food.
Students in the Tri-Sigma sorority collected 2,191 pounds of food in the Westwood Forum subdivision.
Phi Kappa Tau fraternity students collected 2,122 pounds of food in the Mill Creek subdivision.