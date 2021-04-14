SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -The University of Illinois Springfield Women's Center is hosting its annual Take Back the Night march and rally against sexual violence during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
The event will take place Friday, April 16, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the UIS Student Union North Patio.
Take Back the Night raises awareness about sexual violence and allows students to express themselves as survivors and allies.
This year's event will be held entirely outdoors in order to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.
The march will start shortly after 7 p.m. making its way throughout campus ending back at the Student Union North Patio.
After the march, a slate of scheduled speakers will kick off the event, followed by an open mic where students, faculty, and staff in attendance can share stories, poetry, and messages of solidarity.
Take Back the Night is the culmination of 10 days of events that began with the Sexual Assault Awareness Month Day of Action on April 6.
The Take Back the Night march and rally has been an annual event on the UIS campus for the past 13 years.
