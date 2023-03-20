CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — History could be made, depending on the decision of a Manhattan Grand Jury. Brian Gaines, Honorable W. Russell Arrington Professor in State Politics at UIUC, says this arrest would be the first in presidential history.
"This would be the first time he's arrested. It's extremely unusual for a former president, it's unprecedented that a former president would be charged," said Professor Gaines.
Former President Donald Trump announced on social media over the weekend that he would be arrested Tuesday due to "illegal leaks". This comes after Trump was accused of paying $130,000 in hush money to adult entertainment actress, Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign.
"It's about shuffling money around in a way that campaigns do all the time. It's tied to a quite sleazy and political damaging broad or blackmail. However, you like to look at it. But a payment to try to keep someone quiet is something embarrassing but again itself is not a crime," Gaines told WAND News.
Professor Gaines says the Federal Election Commission does fine people for misuse of campaign funds. However, he says those who are accused are rarely charged with a felony. In the social media post, Mr. Trump also calls for protest. Many are worried of another riot like January 6th, 2021.
"And a lot of people are very nervous based on the January 6th precedent. What exactly are we talking about. Is it something that will turn into a violent riot? Or would it just be loud protest? We're all waiting to see," said Gaines.
Despite several other investigations into Mr. Trump, including January 6th and mishandling classified documents, the former President says he still plans to run in the 2024 Presidential Election.
