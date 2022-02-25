KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital. That comes a day after it unleashed airstrikes on cities and military bases and sent in troops and tanks from three sides.
The attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. Explosions sounded before dawn in Kyiv and gunfire was reported in the city center Friday.
Western leaders scheduled an emergency meeting and Ukraine's president pleaded for international help to fend off an attack that could topple his democratically elected government, cause massive casualties and ripple out damage to the global economy.
