DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Unattended candles sparked a mobile home fire in Decatur early Thursday morning.
The Decatur Fire Department was called to a trailer in the 1000 block of Andrews St. in Jasper Trailer Park at 1:18 a.m.
Crews found heavy fire showing through the roof of the entire trailer.
Firefighters were able to put the fire out by 3:15 a.m.
One occupant was home at the time and was able to escape the trailer with her dog uninjured.
The Red Cross was contacted to help two adults.
Investigators determined the fire was caused by unattended candles.
