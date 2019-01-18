DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A mom and two children escaped after dinner left cooking unattended on the stove caused a Decatur house fire.
The fire department was called to a home in the 1200 block of E. Hickory St. Thursday.
A mother was cooking dinner and stepped away to check on her children.
She heard the smoke alarm and came back to a fire in the kitchen.
She and her two children were able to get out safely.
They are being helped by the American Red Cross;.
About half of the home was damaged by the fire and smoke.