Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.