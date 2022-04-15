(WAND) - Experts are reminding the public about the signs of sexual abuse during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
The signs of sexual abuse are not always clear, they said. Things to look for include concentration difficulties, memory loss, emotional outbursts and restlessness. A survivor could have anger issues or hold on to resentment. They may also have deep feelings of guilt or shame.
It's important to listen when someone opens up about their experience, one local expert said.
"Supporting a survivor can look different for every person, but listening, validating them, showing them the support they need, providing resources for them to be able to utilize to embark on their healing journey - again, just listening to them and being there for them," said Cathy Byers, executive director of Growing Strong in Decatur.
In the last year, Growing Strong has provided services to over 500 sexual assault survivors and their families.
