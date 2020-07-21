MACON COUNTY Ill. (WAND) — Residents are warned to beware of receiving unemployment benefit card in the mail when they haven't applied for benefits.
In a news release, Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott said this is a way for scammers to steal the identities of others and open unemployment accounts in their names. This scam especially targets senior citizens.
He said they then change the address on the account to have future debit cards sent to another location.
Scott said instances of the scam have been reported in Macon County and in other areas of the state.
He said that anyone who hasn't applied for unemployment and receives one of these cards should not activate or it.
They are also encouraged to report the scam to the Illinois Department of Employment Security, either by calling 1-800-814-0513 or by visiting the IDES website.
