ILLINOIS (WAND) - Over 1 in 5 Illinoisans lost their jobs in the last two months, per the Illinois Policy Institute.
A report released by the organization Thursday said 72,993 state citizens filed for unemployment on the week ending in May 9, bringing the state total to 1.02 million jobless claims since the start of the pandemic. The Illinois unemployment rate has spiked by 20.7%.
“This downturn is worse than the Great Recession, from which Illinois was one of the very last states to recover," said Illinois Policy Institute Chief Economist Orphe Divounguy. "The latest unemployment numbers show how much pain regular Illinoisans are feeling, and many of them will not be legally allowed to return to work for weeks.”
The latest Illinois Policy Institute data does not include gig workers, independent contractors and freelancers, a press release said, because they were allowed to start filing for state unemployment on May 11. Unemployment estimates for those workers are expected to be available from the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) on the week of May 19.
The Institute estimated the jobs of close to 1.5 million Illinoisans were at risk in April.
Click here for more details about the effect of the pandemic on Illinois' economy. Those who need assistance with unemployment benefits or have questions can visit this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.