Unemployment Rate Falls To 3.9 Percent, Stocks Close Higher

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 4: A 'help wanted' sign hangs on a window of a restaurant in Lower Manhattan, May 4, 2018 in New York City. U.S. unemployment fell to a near historic low of 3.9 percent and hiring remained strong in April. The Dow finished up over 300 points at the close on Friday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

 Drew Angerer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - For the fourth straight month, the unemployment rate decreased in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in September. 

That's according to preliminary data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Jobs increased in all metros.

“Illinois continues to see steady job growth throughout the state,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “As unemployment insurance claims remain at record lows, the state labor market is ripe with opportunity for every type of jobseeker.”

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Chicago Metro (+4.7%, +169,900), the Rockford MSA (+4.4%, +6,100), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+3.9%, +7,000) and the Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metropolitan Division (+3.9% +16,000).

Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included:

  • Mining and Construction and Manufacturing (fourteen areas each)
  • Leisure and Hospitality (thirteen areas)
  • Other Services (twelve areas)
  • Wholesale Trade (eleven areas)
  • Professional and Business Services, Education and Health Services, and Government (ten areas each)
  • Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (eight areas).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Rockford MSA (-1.8 points to 5.9%) and the Decatur MSA (-1.3 points to 5.7%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 92 counties, increased in 5, and was unchanged in 5.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

September 2022*

September 2021**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

3.4%

3.9%

-0.5

Carbondale-Marion

3.9%

4.9%

-1.0

Champaign-Urbana

3.5%

4.2%

-0.7

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

4.7%

5.3%

-0.6

Danville

5.0%

5.8%

-0.8

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

3.4%

4.4%

-1.0

Decatur

5.7%

7.0%

-1.3

Elgin

4.1%

4.9%

-0.8

Kankakee

5.1%

5.7%

-0.6

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

3.6%

4.2%

-0.6

Peoria

4.4%

5.1%

-0.7

Rockford

5.9%

7.7%

-1.8

Springfield

3.8%

4.8%

-1.0

St. Louis (IL-Section)

3.8%

4.5%

-0.7

Illinois Statewide

4.4%

5.1%

-0.7

* Preliminary  I  ** Revised

 

 

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – September 2022

Metropolitan Area

September

September

Over-the-Year

 

2022*

2021**

Change

Bloomington MSA

94,200

91,800

2,400

Carbondale-Marion MSA

57,800

56,100

1,700

Champaign-Urbana MSA

117,600

116,000

1,600

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,803,000

3,633,100

169,900

Danville MSA

26,300

25,700

600

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

186,400

179,400

7,000

Decatur MSA

48,900

48,000

900

Elgin Metro Division

255,900

248,000

7,900

Kankakee MSA

43,000

42,000

1,000

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

426,100

410,100

16,000

Peoria MSA

168,900

164,600

4,300

Rockford MSA

146,000

139,900

6,100

Springfield MSA

109,600

105,800

3,800

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

239,400

237,800

1,600

Illinois Statewide

6,109,400

5,871,700

237,700

*Preliminary | **Revised

 

 

 

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Sep 2022

Sep 2021

Over the Year Change

Decatur MSA

 

 

 

Macon County

5.7 %

7.0 %

-1.3

Springfield MSA

 

 

 

Menard County

3.0 %

3.4 %

-0.4

Sangamon County

3.9 %

4.8 %

-0.9

Cities

 

 

 

Decatur City

6.6 %

8.4 %

-1.8

Rock Island City

4.2 %

5.1 %

-0.9

Springfield City

4.3 %

5.6 %

-1.3

Counties

 

 

 

Adams County

3.0 %

3.4 %

-0.4

Brown County

1.9 %

2.2 %

-0.3

Calhoun County

3.5 %

3.8 %

-0.3

Christian County

4.4 %

4.6 %

-0.2

De Witt County

3.6 %

4.0 %

-0.4

Greene County

3.6 %

4.0 %

-0.4

Hancock County

3.4 %

3.4 %

0.0

Jersey County

3.1 %

3.6 %

-0.5

Logan County

3.8 %

4.1 %

-0.3

McDonough County

3.7 %

3.9 %

-0.2

Macoupin County

3.4 %

3.8 %

-0.4

Montgomery County

4.4 %

4.6 %

-0.2

Morgan County

3.6 %

4.3 %

-0.7

Moultrie County

2.9 %

3.1 %

-0.2

Piatt County

2.9 %

3.4 %

-0.5

Pike County

3.6 %

3.4 %

0.2

Schuyler County

3.1 %

3.0 %

0.1

Scott County

3.4 %

3.7 %

-0.3

Shelby County

3.4 %

3.6 %

-0.2

Other Areas

 

 

 

LWIA 19

5.4 %

6.6 %

-1.2

LWIA 20

3.9 %

4.7 %

-0.8

LWIA 21

3.6 %

4.0 %

-0.4

Central EDR

4.1 %

4.9 %

-0.8

Decatur MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.7 percent in September 2022, a decrease of -1.3 percentage points from September 2021. There were an estimated 2,674 unemployed people in the labor force in September 2022.

The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Decatur metro area increased by 900 compared to one year ago.

Employment increased in Manufacturing went up by 400, Educational and Health Services went up by 300, Construction and Mining went up by 200, Leisure and Hospitality went up by 200, and Professional and Business Services went up by 100.

Payrolls were unchanged in Retail Trade, Information, Wholesale Trade, Financial Activities, Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities, and Other Services.

September payrolls declined in Government (-300).

Springfield MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.8 percent in September 2022 from 4.8 percent in September 2021. There were an estimated 4,051 unemployed people in the labor force in September 2022.

The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Springfield metro area increased by 3,800 compared to one year ago.

Payrolls increased in Educational and Health Services (+1,900), Leisure and Hospitality (+500), Government (+500), Retail Trade (+300), Mining and Construction (+200), Professional and Business Services (+100), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (+100), Manufacturing (+100), Other Services (+100), and Wholesale Trade (+100).

No payroll changes were reported in Financial Activities.

Decreased employment was reported in Information (-100).

