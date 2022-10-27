SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - For the fourth straight month, the unemployment rate decreased in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in September.
That's according to preliminary data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Jobs increased in all metros.
“Illinois continues to see steady job growth throughout the state,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “As unemployment insurance claims remain at record lows, the state labor market is ripe with opportunity for every type of jobseeker.”
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Chicago Metro (+4.7%, +169,900), the Rockford MSA (+4.4%, +6,100), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+3.9%, +7,000) and the Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metropolitan Division (+3.9% +16,000).
Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included:
- Mining and Construction and Manufacturing (fourteen areas each)
- Leisure and Hospitality (thirteen areas)
- Other Services (twelve areas)
- Wholesale Trade (eleven areas)
- Professional and Business Services, Education and Health Services, and Government (ten areas each)
- Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (eight areas).
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Rockford MSA (-1.8 points to 5.9%) and the Decatur MSA (-1.3 points to 5.7%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 92 counties, increased in 5, and was unchanged in 5.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
Metropolitan Area
September 2022*
September 2021**
Over-the-Year Change
Bloomington
3.4%
3.9%
-0.5
Carbondale-Marion
3.9%
4.9%
-1.0
Champaign-Urbana
3.5%
4.2%
-0.7
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
4.7%
5.3%
-0.6
Danville
5.0%
5.8%
-0.8
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
3.4%
4.4%
-1.0
Decatur
5.7%
7.0%
-1.3
Elgin
4.1%
4.9%
-0.8
Kankakee
5.1%
5.7%
-0.6
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
3.6%
4.2%
-0.6
Peoria
4.4%
5.1%
-0.7
Rockford
5.9%
7.7%
-1.8
Springfield
3.8%
4.8%
-1.0
St. Louis (IL-Section)
3.8%
4.5%
-0.7
Illinois Statewide
4.4%
5.1%
-0.7
* Preliminary I ** Revised
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – September 2022
Metropolitan Area
September
September
Over-the-Year
2022*
2021**
Change
Bloomington MSA
94,200
91,800
2,400
Carbondale-Marion MSA
57,800
56,100
1,700
Champaign-Urbana MSA
117,600
116,000
1,600
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
3,803,000
3,633,100
169,900
Danville MSA
26,300
25,700
600
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
186,400
179,400
7,000
Decatur MSA
48,900
48,000
900
Elgin Metro Division
255,900
248,000
7,900
Kankakee MSA
43,000
42,000
1,000
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
426,100
410,100
16,000
Peoria MSA
168,900
164,600
4,300
Rockford MSA
146,000
139,900
6,100
Springfield MSA
109,600
105,800
3,800
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
239,400
237,800
1,600
Illinois Statewide
6,109,400
5,871,700
237,700
*Preliminary | **Revised
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas
Labor Market Area
Sep 2022
Sep 2021
Over the Year Change
Decatur MSA
Macon County
5.7 %
7.0 %
-1.3
Springfield MSA
Menard County
3.0 %
3.4 %
-0.4
Sangamon County
3.9 %
4.8 %
-0.9
Cities
Decatur City
6.6 %
8.4 %
-1.8
Rock Island City
4.2 %
5.1 %
-0.9
Springfield City
4.3 %
5.6 %
-1.3
Counties
Adams County
3.0 %
3.4 %
-0.4
Brown County
1.9 %
2.2 %
-0.3
Calhoun County
3.5 %
3.8 %
-0.3
Christian County
4.4 %
4.6 %
-0.2
De Witt County
3.6 %
4.0 %
-0.4
Greene County
3.6 %
4.0 %
-0.4
Hancock County
3.4 %
3.4 %
0.0
Jersey County
3.1 %
3.6 %
-0.5
Logan County
3.8 %
4.1 %
-0.3
McDonough County
3.7 %
3.9 %
-0.2
Macoupin County
3.4 %
3.8 %
-0.4
Montgomery County
4.4 %
4.6 %
-0.2
Morgan County
3.6 %
4.3 %
-0.7
Moultrie County
2.9 %
3.1 %
-0.2
Piatt County
2.9 %
3.4 %
-0.5
Pike County
3.6 %
3.4 %
0.2
Schuyler County
3.1 %
3.0 %
0.1
Scott County
3.4 %
3.7 %
-0.3
Shelby County
3.4 %
3.6 %
-0.2
Other Areas
LWIA 19
5.4 %
6.6 %
-1.2
LWIA 20
3.9 %
4.7 %
-0.8
LWIA 21
3.6 %
4.0 %
-0.4
Central EDR
4.1 %
4.9 %
-0.8
Decatur MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.7 percent in September 2022, a decrease of -1.3 percentage points from September 2021. There were an estimated 2,674 unemployed people in the labor force in September 2022.
The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Decatur metro area increased by 900 compared to one year ago.
Employment increased in Manufacturing went up by 400, Educational and Health Services went up by 300, Construction and Mining went up by 200, Leisure and Hospitality went up by 200, and Professional and Business Services went up by 100.
Payrolls were unchanged in Retail Trade, Information, Wholesale Trade, Financial Activities, Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities, and Other Services.
September payrolls declined in Government (-300).
Springfield MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.8 percent in September 2022 from 4.8 percent in September 2021. There were an estimated 4,051 unemployed people in the labor force in September 2022.
The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Springfield metro area increased by 3,800 compared to one year ago.
Payrolls increased in Educational and Health Services (+1,900), Leisure and Hospitality (+500), Government (+500), Retail Trade (+300), Mining and Construction (+200), Professional and Business Services (+100), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (+100), Manufacturing (+100), Other Services (+100), and Wholesale Trade (+100).
No payroll changes were reported in Financial Activities.
Decreased employment was reported in Information (-100).
