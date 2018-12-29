CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Unemployment is up over the 2017 rate in the Champaign-Urbana area.
According to data released by the Illinois Department of Employment Security and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the jobless rate in the area was 4.2 percent for Nov., which was .3 percent higher than Nov. of 2017 (3.9 percent).
Unemployment rose in 11 different metropolitan areas of the state. The only two areas to see a drop in unemployment were Danville and the East side of St. Louis.
In the Danville area, the unemployment rate dropped from 5.7 percent to 5.5 percent. For the city itself, the rate dropped from 6.6 percent to 6.3 percent.
Champaign and Urbana saw an increase in unemployment, from 4 percent to 4.1 percent in champaign, and in increase of 4 to 4.4 percent in Urbana.
Across the state: Illinois' seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 4.2 percent for Oct. and Nov. of 2018, which is still higher than the national average of 3.7 percent.