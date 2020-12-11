ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Illinois inspector general has died, state officials confirmed Friday.
The death of Illinois Secretary of State Inspector General Jim Burns prompted a statement from Secretary of State Jesse White, who said he is "deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected death" of his colleague.
White said he sought out Burns to be in inspector general in April of 2000 because of his history as a committed public servant who sent his life fighting corruption and protecting the public trust.
White's statement went on to say the following:
"When I first became Secretary of State, I had inherited an office under a cloud of controversy and corruption. As a former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Burns worked tirelessly in his role as inspector general to help restore integrity and eliminate all forms of institutionalized corruption and wrongdoing in the Secretary of State’s office.
"Burns was a strong, visible and independent inspector general, and I am grateful for all he accomplished. Burns restored the public trust and changed the culture of the office. His legacy of honesty, fairness and transparency leaves an indelible mark on the Secretary of State’s office and the state of Illinois. Jim was a former All-American basketball player, and I enjoyed talking with him about sports, politics and his love of history.
"I send my sincere condolences to Jim’s family – including his wife, three children and grandson – along with his many friends. He will be truly missed."
