PERU, Ill. (WAND) -- The La Salle County Sheriff's office confirmed with WAND News an unidentified body was recovered along the Illinois River Saturday morning.
La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss said a search team found the body at 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning east of the Route 251 bridge along the river bank. Several different agencies and police departments helped with the search.
Diss said however, it will take days to identify the individual found in the river. An autopsy is planned for Sunday. An investigation is ongoing with La Salle County Sheriff's and Coroner's offices, Peru and Bloomington Police.
This is a developing story and WAND News will update this story as soon as we learn the latest information.
