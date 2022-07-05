DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The union representing paramedics on the Decatur Ambulance Service (DAS) is calling on city leaders to advocate for its members.
September 1st, 2022 HSHS St. Mary's is closing DAS, leaving paramedics scrambling.
"What am I going to do about my health care, my job in general? There's even quite a few of them that are thinking about getting out of health care all together," Jerrime Hiser, the Vice President of Teamsters Local 916, told WAND News.
City leaders said they're actively looking for a new company to take over DAS this fall.
"We are welcoming ambulance services from across the region to apply for this opportunity to serve our 70,000 individuals," Councilman David Horn explained.
The Teamsters are now asking the city to require any new company work with the union, as past operators of the ambulance service have since 1878.
"Adhere to the area standard that has already been set with Decatur Ambulance and Teamsters 916- makes sure your employees are taken care of," Hiser added.
But city code only allows Decatur officials to issue an ambulance license, and limits the kind of requirements they can put in place.
"We strongly encourage the next ambulance company to really not only ask how they can best serve the citizens of Decatur, but also how they can help the employees of the former ambulance service," Councilman Horn said. But explained city code would need to change for there to be an actual requirement.
The Teamsters said retirees health care is on the line if a future company refused to work with the union.
"Your retirees they still lose their health care because now there's not a company paying into our health care benefits," Hisern said, "There's a gentlemen that has 34 years in there on Decatur Ambulance. He was planning on retiring in December, but now he no longer has health care."
Hisner said active employees may not want to work for Decatur Ambulance if the union is not involved.
"If the company looks up and says, 'yeah we don't want any part of the union, you're going to come under our flag, our healthcare benefits' which is going to probably be very sub-standard, and all of our stuff. A lot of these individuals might say, you know what I'm leaving EMS all together," Hisner told WAND News.
The Decatur city communications coordinator told WAND News he will be releasing more information Wednesday regarding the city's search for a new ambulance provider.
