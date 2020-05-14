(WAND) - Kroger is set to end their "hero bonus" pay this week. The grocery chain has been giving employees an additional $2 an hour since April.
The pay was given to tens of thousands of workers as COVID-19 cases spread. As of Sunday, May 17, the pay will no longer be given.
The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents 55,000 Kroger workers, is protesting the decision and calling for hero pay to continue.
In a release the UFCW said Kroger's recent financials show CEO Rodney McMullen received a 21 percent compensation increase of $2.5 million last year. His total compensation for the year was $14.5 million, that's the second highest paid CEO of a public company.
"This pay increase news occurs in the same week that Kroger is eliminating the “Essential Hero Pay” it established for frontline grocery workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Ending grocery worker’s $2.00 an hour “Hero Pay” will be a significant salary cut to a majority of these frontline workers who risk their lives to help feed Americans," the release says.
The "hero pay" was announced in March by McMullen.
“Hundreds of thousands of Kroger’s workers across the country, who risk their lives every day, are being told by the company that their hard work and sacrifice is not valued. This month Kroger has had record sales, and instead of rewarding workers, the company’s CEO Rodney McMullen received a 21% compensation increase, making him the second highest paid CEO of a public company," said Kim Cordova, President of UFCW Local 7. “Instead of flaunting their executive’s corporate wealth during a time of crisis, Kroger needs to provide their own people with increased safety measures and to continue ‘Hero Pay.’ As communities begin to reopen and stores have become more crowded, our members are being put at an even higher risk.”
The UFCW also wants the company to require customers to wear masks along with increasing security.
Kroger said it’s supporting employees in various ways. COVID-19 testing is provided for employees based on symptoms and the company is also supplying them with masks.
The grocery chain is also providing financial support through a special fund for any employees experiencing financial hardships due to the pandemic.
