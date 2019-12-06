SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Four adults and two children were displaced Friday afternoon after a blaze Springfield fire officials say was caused accidentally.
Fire Chief Allen Reyne said crews were called to a single-story house in the 1900 block of Watch Avenue and spotted heavy flames coming from the front of the structure.
He said it took about 10 minutes for the fire to be extinguished. The house's occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
No injuries were reported at the scene. Reyne said a damage estimate was not available Friday afternoon.