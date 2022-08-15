DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Earlier in June, HSHS St. Mary's notified the city they would be ending DAS operation. This decision left Decatur and other surrounding areas searching for a new ambulance service.
After careful consideration, the city of Decatur has finally selected a new provider.
"We made a decision to give one license to Abbott EMS/GMR. A very large nation-wide company with over 36,000 employees and a presence in 40 states. We think that they'll bring the experience, the kind of training, the kind of networking, the access to resources and equipment that we really need to do a quick transition here in Decatur," said Scot Wrighton, Decatur City Manager.
A concern for many during the decision making process, protecting current DAS workers once Abbott EMS/GMR completely takes over the ambulance service.
"Whether the next provider would resume their contract and protect the workers. Keeping their wages and benefits the same," said J.P. Fyans, President at Teamsters Local Union 916.
"They would like to take as many of the former DAS employees as possible. Because they certainly have DAS workers are trained and know the community very well. Which was something Abbott mentioned when we had the hearing back on August 8th," said Wrighton.
Teamsters says they're confident the new providers will work with the Union to keep wages and benefits in place for current DAS Staff.
"One of the reasons that we're relieved is that Abbott has a relationship with Teamsters and other local unions. So they're aware of our structure, what we do, and the importance of our members values in a work place. It's a big relief and we're excited that they were chosen. I think the city did a very good job selecting a provider," said Fyans.
However, they say there's still work to be done. Saying nothing is finalized just yet for DAS staff.
"We're very excited about it. We hope the conversation continues with Abbott, and keep looking out for not only the members but also the community," said Fyans.
Scot Wrighton says there's no exact start date of when Abbott EMS/GMR will take over Decatur's ambulance service, but ensures they are working very closely to release that information in the near future.
