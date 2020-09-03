DECATUR, Ill. – Labor is putting its seal of approval on the upcoming Fair Tax constitutional amendment appearing on the November ballot.
More than 125 unions with more than one-million members are endorsing the Fair Tax. The amendment would move Illinois from its flat rate of 4.95% rate to a progressive tax setting rates based on income.
The unions are stepping up their support of the tax with the Labor Day weekend. Individuals and couple earning more than $250 thousand dollars a year would see their tax rate climb to 7.75%. The unions say the tax rate would force wealthier earners to pay their fair share. The unions are expected to use digital sources, social media and possibly some TV ads to push for passage.
The tax, according to supporters, will generate $3 billion to fund schools, health care and new infrastructure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.