MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The first day of school was one some Macon County students won't forget, as Decatur Public School District 61 began its first virtual day of the new school year and Decatur Christian School welcomed students back for in-person learning.
Decatur Public Schools announced in July it would start the fall 2020 school year with virtual learning for the first quarter.
"We ended school in a way we never thought we would end and now we are beginning school in a way we never thought we would," said Superintendent Dr. Paul Fregeau of Decatur Public Schools.
Parsons Elementary first grade teacher Sarah Hott said teachers and administrators bounced ideas off one another to prepare for the first day, but after four years of teaching, she explained this year will be unlike any other.
"It's not going to be how to walk in the hallway or how to raise your hand or how to sit in your seat, that's what's going to be weird about it - we won't have all of that to do."
While some Macon County students will be in class online, Decatur Christian School welcomed students back Monday for in-person learning.
"The difference is now that we are back together, (will we have) the wearing of masks, the social distancing and kind of all of those things to make sure the environment is as safe as we can make it," explained Pastor Steven Hohm.
There will be temperature checks at the door, students wearing masks and desks further apart. Pastor Hohm said it's going to be an adjustment for everyone.
"The constant fluctuation of guidance or changing of guidance has made us flexible, and you have to in the fact that things can change," he said.
Decatur Christian School said it is prepared if guidance changes or if it needs to move to remote learning.
Decatur Public Schools will be virtual for the first quarter of the fall 2020 semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.