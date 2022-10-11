URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — Urbana's School Board is considering whether to move forward with new national sex education standards.
Illinois law now requires any district teaching a comprehensive sex education class to adopt the new standards.
"ISBE has put together a panel of people who are creating these lessons and so we're hopeful. But again we want to wait and see how developmentally appropriate they are," Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum, Superintendent for Unit 116, said at a Board meeting Tuesday night.
Of the 860 districts in Illinois, 24 have adopted the standards with 547 formally opting out. Other districts, like Urbana, are waiting for more information.
"This is something that is PK-12 standards and so to make sure they're developmentally appropriate and make sure we have the right resources and the confidence with our teachers to be able to instruct those," Kimberly Norton, Assistant Superintendent of Learning for Unit 116, added.
Urbana already teaches basic human health and reproduction, but the new standards would dig into consent, dating violence and sexual health.
"We encourage parents, and any policy maker to be very familiar with what is in these lessons, because they are the most radical form of sex ed that is being seen across the country. And Illinois is the only state in the country that has adopted these standards into law," Shannon Adcock, President of Awake Illinois, told WAND News.
The advocacy group has been opposed to any district adopting these new standards. Adcock believes these topics should be left to families to navigate in their homes.
"This is where parents really have to take ownership and say 'this is what we expect in our home that fits within our religious tenants, within our principles, within our morals, etc'. So I think this is really where a lot of families are having the dinner table conversations- as they should- with their children," Adcock explained.
Urbana already allows families to opt out of sexual education classes for their children. Under the new standards, the same policy would apply. However, Unit 116's Board of Education has yet to formally vote on whether to adopt the standards.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.