CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Unit 4 schools in Champaign will move to remote learning Nov. 22-23 in order to have a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids.
Superintendent Shelia Boozer made this announcement in a Thursday letter to district families, The News-Gazette reports. The clinic will be for kids in the 5-11 age range and will be done "in a manner that ensures all of our students, and especially our traditionally marginalized students, are given the opportunity and access to the vaccine in order to make sure they are not missing more school days in the future due to COVID."
On both days, the clinic will happen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bottenfield Elementary. A parent or guardian must be present when a student is vaccinated.
Unit 4 plans to offer shuttle bus service from sites around the community in order to help families access these vaccines.
Second doses will be available on Dec. 20-21, which marks the two days before winter break. Final exams for high school students are scheduled for those dates.
"Details regarding this clinic as well as student schedule information will be shared once we know how many students participated in the first clinic on November 22-23," Boozer said.
More of Boozer's letter can be found here.
