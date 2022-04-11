CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Unit 4 school board has approved a new contract with the teachers' union.
The vote of approval followed an early April vote from the Champaign Federation of Teachers, which decided in favor of the proposed contract with 76 percent of members voting in favor. The teachers had been planning starting a potential strike, but that was avoided with the tentative deal being reached.
The contract passed with a 7-0 vote by the school board, officially ratifying it.
More to come.
