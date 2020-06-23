CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign's Unit 4 school district may declare racism as a public health crisis.
The possibility is listed as "new business" in the district's Wednesday special meeting. The meeting is set for 4 p.m. Wednesday at the district's Center for Family and Community Engagement at the Mellon Building (703 S. New St., Champaign).
Specifically, the agenda item involves a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis "as it adversely impacts our students, families, staff and community at large".
The meeting document is attached to this story as a PDF file.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.