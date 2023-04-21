CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — At the start of next school year, scenario 4 will assign Unit 4 students to different schools. Their main goals are to create more diversity and shrink the achievement gap. However, this change has left several parents concerned.
"It's kind of like a baton switch. Where they're like 'oh we promised you this, and we know you made your life decision on this, but this works better for us'," said Breelyn Fay, Unit 4 parent.
Parents recently got an email notifying them of the changes made to start times for 14 out of 20 schools. This has left many parents in the district worried. Faye has two kids in the Unit 4 system. She says the recent change will be hard on her family.
"I have one at B.T.W and one going into middle school, and their start times and end times are an hour different," said Fay.
WAND News reached out to Unit 4. They provided this statement saying:
"Unit 4 did not make promises that the school start and stop times would never be changed. We do understand that some of our families and staff may experience an inconvenience as a result of these modifications. We are sharing this in advance so that everyone affected can start planning with the new schedules in mind."
The email sent out to parents also included the increased length of the student instructional day to 6 hours and 50 minutes for all K-5 and PK-8 campuses beginning with the 2023-2024 school year.
However, Fay says even with a heads up, it's still difficult for different households.
"For me to be able to accept a work shift, I have to plan around being home. I have two jobs, their stepdad has three jobs, and their dad has two jobs. So making this whole balance is really, really hard," Fay shared.
She encourages parents to voice their concerns at the district's school board meetings.
"Use your voice, go to the board of education meeting. You know, respectfully, and voice your concerns."
