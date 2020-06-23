CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign's Unit 4 school district declared racism a public health crisis during a special meeting on Wednesday.
Dozens of people addressed the board, speaking about their experiences with racism in the school district, and in support of the resolution.
Part of the resolution declares racism as a public health crisis "as it adversely impacts our students, families, staff and community at large".
It also lays out a plan on how the district will deal with the issue.
Among the recommendations is developing a "racial equality policy to reduce the effects of racism on minority students." It would also develop or revise policies and protocols to include racially and culturally relevant content into curriculum.
It also includes mandatory diversity, equity and inclusion training for all staff
Those who spoke during the three hours of public comment say the resolution is a start but it’s not enough and more changes must happen to protect all students and to allow minority students the same opportunities as their white counterparts.
Following the unanimous vote, several members of the school board expressed pleasure in the outcome, even tearing up following the meeting.
The meeting document is attached to this story as a PDF file.
