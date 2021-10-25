CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Unit 4 school leaders voted Monday to stay with the security firm the district had temporarily hired and approved funding for metal detectors at their high schools.
AGB Investigative Services had been the choice of the district for the first two months of the school year. It had interviewed two security firms to replace school resource officers for the year. This came after the officer program was temporarily suspended due to staffing shortages with police.
The News-Gazette reports 38 of the 51 people in attendance during Zoom interviews decided to stick with AGB. The firm carries a $559,224 cost for the rest of the school year.
In addition, Evolv Technology will receive $237,000 per year for four years in order to have eight dual-lane metal detectors. At the school board's last meeting, Unit 4 officials approved metal detectors at Central and Centennial high schools.
Other measures taken by the board included expanding the renovation budget for Edison Middle School by $110,000, including $78,000 for street and curb repairs. It also voted to grant a $1,000 bonus to staff who logged at least 300 hours of work between July 20 and Oct. 29.
