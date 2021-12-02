CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Unit 4 Schools will be hosting a Virtual Hiring Fair in December, offering positions into several different careers.
The fair will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 9:30 a.m.- 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Positions open for hire include: clerical staff, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and custodians.
Anyone wishing to participate in the fair can register for the event on by clicking here, registration should be done prior to the day of the event.
For more information email careers@u4sd.org.
