CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign's school board voted Monday night to raise the pay of substitute teachers.
All substitutes will now make a minimum of $140 for a full day and $70 for a half day.
Pay will be raised on different tiers based on experience or if the teacher is a retiree with Unit 4.
The pay upgrade is designed to compete with other school districts in the area.
