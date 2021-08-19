CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Unit 4 students were welcomed back to school with music and fun.
The Double Dutch Boom Bus was at Booker T. Washington STEM Academy on Thursday morning, playing music and showing students RC cars and drones. The founder and director of the Double Dutch Boom Bus was a former Booker T. Washington student.
"Booker T Washington school has been in the backdrop of my childhood," said Dr. William Patterson. "I'm from Champaign-Urbana, raised in this park and this school has always been a significant factor for me."
Thursday was the first day of school for Unit 4 students. After ending the 2020-2021 school year with remote learning and half days, school leaders were excited to welcome students back with a big surprise.
"We are kicking it off with the huge celebration," said Dr. Shelia Boozer, superintendent.
After a year and a half like no other, school leaders were glad to welcome students back for in-person learning, even if it meant they were wearing masks.
Booker T. Washington STEM Academy Principal Jamie Roundtree has a background in hip hop and music. He told WAND News by bringing the Double Dutch Boom Bus to school, it was show the students their value and create a fun learning environment.
"Hip hop music is something that defiantly transcends cultures, generations and even politics. So we thought brining out the Hip Hop Express would really get the kids and families excited for the school year," Roundtree said.
The Double Dutch Boom Bus is making its way around Champaign-Urbana. To learn more about it, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.