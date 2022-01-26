CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign district teachers voted overwhelmingly against a proposed contract and authorized a strike Wednesday night.
WAND News spoke with a leader of the Champaign Federation of Teachers, who told the station 91 percent of the union's membership approved the potential strike. Bargaining between Unit 4 officials and the union is underway, and the two sides are set to meet again Friday to continue.
The vote only gives union leaders permission to begin the legal steps to call a strike and does immediately start one.
The union represents 900 teachers in Unit 4 schools.
The union said the rejection was largely based on a district proposal to increase the school day by 50 minutes in elementary schools, starting with the 2023-24 school year. Teachers from district elementary, middle and high schools protested the proposal before a Monday Unit 4 school board meeting.
The latest union contract with the district expired on June 30, 2021.
