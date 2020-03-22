(WAND) - Unit 4 schools are encouraging families to make sure their kids are keeping their school spirit up during these difficult times.
The district says its important for kids to stay in their everyday routines to maintain stability and structure.
So starting Monday night Unit 4 is encouraging families to take part in the following:
- At 6 p.m., students, families, teachers, staff, and administrators are encouraged to put on school shirts (if they have one), go outside to their front lawns, driveways, by the mailbox, parking lot, etc., and loudly recite any/all of the following:
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Their School Pledge and/or School Song (if one exists)
- A family-selected song or pledge
- At 7:30 p.m., students, families, teachers, staff, and administrators are encouraged to go outside on their front lawns, driveways, by the mailbox, parking lot, etc., and:
- Shine a flashlight or cell phone to the sky and loudly recite the following: “Goodnight everyone at [School Name] and in the Unit 4 School District. Sleep well. We can’t wait to see our friends and teachers again soon!”