INDIANAPOLIS (WAND) - United Airlines customers will no longer be charged for changing their flight.
The airline announced on Sunday that it will permanently nix change fees on all standard Economy and Premium tickets for travel inside the U.S. The change kicks in immediately.
“Change is inevitable these days – but it’s how we respond to it that matters most. When we hear from customers about where we can improve, getting rid of this fee is often the top request,” said Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines, in a video message to customers. “Following previous tough times, airlines made difficult decisions to survive, sometimes at the expense of customer service. United Airlines won’t be following that same playbook as we come out of this crisis. Instead, we’re taking a completely different approach – and looking at new ways to serve our customers better.”
United also announced that starting Jan. 1, 2021, any United customer can fly standby for free departing the day of, regardless of any type of ticket or class of service.
